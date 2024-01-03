Friend says Dr Magubane was worried about decay in the country

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Renowned South African photojournalist and anti-apartheid activist, Dr Peter Magubane, who passed away at the age of 91, had expressed deep concern about the state of the country in his later years.

Mothobi Mutloatse, a longtime friend of Magubane and publisher of some of his books, revealed that the veteran photographer was troubled by the perceived decay, both physically and intellectually, in South Africa.

Speaking outside Magubane’s home in Mondeor, Johannesburg, Mutloatse noted that Magubane, like many of his contemporaries, felt saddened by a perceived collective forgetfulness of the nation’s history.

Mutloatse emphasized that Magubane believed that without acknowledging and understanding the past, finding a way forward in the current challenges would be elusive. Magubane’s career spanned decades, during which he used his lens to document key moments in South Africa’s history, particularly the struggles against apartheid.

Meyer Galon, Magubane’s manager for over 30 years, also paid tribute to the late photographer, describing him as an incredibly disciplined and hardworking individual who loved his job. Galon highlighted Magubane’s strictness regarding punctuality and his strong work ethic. Despite his stern demeanor, Galon noted that Magubane had an incredible sense of humor and a compassionate heart.