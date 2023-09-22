The Machaka sisters, who face culpable homicide and other charges in connection with the deaths of five children left in their care, have been released under correctional supervision.

The children were burnt beyond recognition during a shack fire at the Itireleng informal settlement near Laudium, Pretoria, last month.

It is alleged that Lindiwe and Zanele Machaka locked the children inside the shack and went to a nearby tavern when the shack caught alight.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana says the sisters will be back in court next month.

“As per the Correctional Services report, the conditions were that they were under 24 Hours house arrest and that they should not leave the house without informing Correctional Services officer. And that the two should not interfere with the witnesses and should allow correctional services officer to visit their address anytime.”