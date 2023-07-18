The Legal Practice Council (LPC) says it plans to take action against lawyers who have been found guilty of swindling applicants of the Road Accident Fund (RAF) of millions of rand.

This follows the council’s probe after the fund lodged a complaint in 2020, about law firms allegedly refusing to return duplicate payments amounting to R340 million.

The council’s Busani Mabunda says, “When the investigating committee after making its evaluations finds that there is a disciplinary process which has to ensue, the disciplinary process does ensue and the practitioners involved are given the opportunity to state their case.”

“At the most grave point dictated by the circumstances, it may result in an application to [be] strike off. Which will have to be approved by the council. They may end up loosing the license to practice,” adds Mabunda.