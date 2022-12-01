South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence is the leader after the first round of the second oldest Open Championship in the world, the SA Open being played at the Blair Athol Golf and Equestrian Estate near Lanseria.

Lawrence, who started his round with a birdie at the second and a bogey at the next hole, didn’t look back after that indifferent start.

The reigning DP World Tour Rookie of the Year made eight birdies after that to sign for an eight-under-par 64 on a long and demanding course.

He is a stroke ahead of Englishman Ross Fisher, while there’s a three-way tie for third.

There’s a host of players on five-under-par – three strokes behind Lawrence – including Northern Irishman, Tom McKibbin.

The 19-year-old McKibbin produced the shot of the day at the short 11th – a hole-in-one on his way to a five-under-par 67.