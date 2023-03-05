Liverpool supporters could not have asked for a better night of soccer at their home ground, with a drumming of archrivals Manchester United, 7-0.

Going into halftime Liverpool took a slim lead of 1-0 but came out firing in the second half scoring six goals in the 45 minutes of play.

This was Liverpool’s biggest competitive win against United, their previous best being 7-1 in 1985.

The win propels Liverpool to 5th on the EPL log, just three points behind Tottenham Hotspurs and seven behind third placed United.

Cody Gakpo opened Liverpool’s account in the 43rd minute, firing in another in the 50th.

Uruguayan Darwin Núñez scored the first second half goal, making it two goals for himself in the 75th minute. Liverpool’s superstar in the recent past, Mohamed Salah slammed in two goals as well, with Robert Firmino rounding off the bashing with a goal in the 88th minute.