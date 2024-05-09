Home | Home | Politics LIVE | The Big Debate – Is Tintswalo Real? Image Credits : Big debate SABC 9 May 2024, 18:00 [SAST] 🔊 Listen to this Reading Time: < 1 minuteTonight’s ‘The Big Debate’ discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ‘Tintswalo’. Stream below: Author SABC View all posts MOST READ RELATED STORIES SABC has no plans to host debate between Ramaphosa, Maimane 18 April 2019, 4:10 PM DA acts swiftly to hold members to account: Gana 18 March 2019, 6:22 AM Land Reform: Just an Electoral Ruse? 7 March 2019, 1:43 PM WATCH: The Big Debate 3 March 2018, 5:38 PM