State Witness Vivian Cronje, the Magistrate who took the confession of accused number two in the Senzo Meyiwa case, is expected back on the stand.

Five men are on trial at the High Court in Pretoria for the murder of the soccer star in 2014 at his girl friend Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus, on Gauteng’s East Rand.

