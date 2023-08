The state in the Senzo Meyiwa trial is expected to call a new witness when the trial resumes today. Thabo Mosia is expected to return as the state’s witness.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the soccer star who was shot and killed in 2014. Meyiwa was at singer Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg when he was shot.

