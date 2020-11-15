Dr Zweli Mkhize, briefs the media on the outline of COVID-19 health response.

The Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, will brief the media on the country’s COVID-19 response and readiness to deal with a possible resurgence.

The briefing is scheduled for 7:30pm this evening.

It comes as fears mount of a second wave as infection numbers keep rising.

On Saturday, the health department reported 2 237 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of infections to 749 182.

The death toll climbed to 20 206 after 53 new fatalities.

Failure to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols are cited as one of the reasons for the rising numbers.

