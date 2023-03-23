LIVE: EFF media briefing following March 20 national shutdown
Related Posts
Most Viewed
- 24hrs
- Week
- Month
- UPDATE | Court hears evidence regarding Zuma’s medical records
- SABC News crew attacked on N2 while monitoring protests
- BREAKING | EFF members arrested after clashes with police in Braamfontein Sunday night
- WARNING | Graphic details: Mabopane businessman killed in a hail of bullets
- Police making progress in AKA’s murder case
- Unions set the record refute wage settlement agreement reports
- Police investigate murder of 19-year-old in Westbury
- Friends of the court are attacking Zuma: Legal team
- VIDEO | NA debates removal of Speaker, Phala Phala committee
- EFF’s application for leave to appeal illegal land grabs interdict dismissed