The legal team for EFF leader, Julius Malema and Adriaan Snyman are considering to bring an application for Magistrate Antonionete Oliver to recuse herself from the firearm discharge trial against the two men in East London.

Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman’s legal team were disgruntled by the questions Olivier directed at a witness for clarification.

The court adjourned briefly for the accused’s legal team to consult.

Snyman’s advocate Shane Mathews has told the court, “I just want that on record that your questions now have gone much further than simple clarifying question. You are in fact leading evidence as if you are prosecuting, that’s all.”

Malema and Snyman are appearing in court for their trial regarding a 2018 shooting incident at the party’s birthday celebration.

The duo faces charges of the illegal possession of a firearm, contravention of the Firearms Control Act, the illegal possession of ammunition and reckless endangerment to persons or property.

Proceedings were earlier delayed on account of a problem with the court recording equipment.

