The four accused, linked to the escape of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester in May last year, are expected to apply for bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court today.

They include Bester’s girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, her father Zolile Sekeleni, IT expert Teboho Lipholo and dismissed G4S employee Senohe Matsoara.

LIVE STREAM: