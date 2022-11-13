The National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, in collaboration with the Angolan Embassy in South Africa and Freedom Park, a national heritage site, is hosting a public lecture in tribute to Dr. Antonio Agostinho Neto, the Founding President of the Republic of Angola.

The Lecture is hosted in partnership with the Antonio Agostinho Neto Foundation (FAAN) and forms part of the centenary commemorations in honour of the late liberation stalwart.

Like many of the then Frontline States, South Africa owes her freedom and independence to this gallant statesman, and, above all, a true and sincere African liberator.