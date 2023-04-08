Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele and Justice Minister, Ronald Lamola are updating the nation on the progress of the manhunt for convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, who escaped from custody at the Mangaung Correctional Facility. Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania on Friday together with a Mozambican national.

Bester, also known as the Facebook rapist, escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May last year.

It was initially believed that he died in a fire in his cell, but DNA tests later confirmed that the body was not that of Bester.

Cele says cases of murder and escape from lawful custody are being investigated.

Police are working with Tanzania authorities to bring them back to South Africa.