Springbok Captain, Siya Kolisi, says he is grateful he made it to the national rugby team that will be battling the World Cup in France.

Kolisi was confirmed he will lead the squad, after overcoming a knee injury.

33 players and the management team will fly out from the OR Tambo International Airport. The Springboks will depart for Europe Saturday afternoon for two warm-up matches, and the defence of their Rugby World Cup title.

Speaking at a media briefing at OR Tambo international airport, he says they are eager to become the first team to lift the Webb Willis Trophy for a fourth time.

“We have worked hard as a group and I love that the coach used the last few years to try and build as much squad as possible. In the last ten games 48 players have been used. So if something happens in the World Cup that they have to bring someone that is at home, we know that the person will just fit in. We are confident in what we have done and what we can do as a group.”

The Springboks start their journey to France later on Saturday on a quest to defend the Rugby World Cup they won in Japan in 2019. 33 players and the management team will fly out from the OR Tambo International Airport.

The Springbok will play two-warm-up matches – against Wales and New Zealand.

LIVE STREAM:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>