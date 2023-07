African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) National Task Team briefs the media on the State of Readiness for the ANC Women’s League 13th National Conference.

Earlier the ANCWL Task Team postponed its National Conference scheduled to sit this weekend by a week to the 21st to the 23rd of July.

The Task Team says this is in an effort to ensure that challenges revealed by a pre-registration process in the provinces are resolved by the time the conference sits.