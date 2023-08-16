Today marks 11 years since the Marikana massacre near Rustenburg in the North West, in which 34 mineworkers were killed on August 16, 2012.

LIVE STREAM:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>