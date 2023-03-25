The family of a woman who was killed in Limpopo says she received death threats from the suspect, who was her ex-boyfriend.

48 years old Naledzani Manavhela was shot and killed together with the father of her children, Thifhelimbilu Ramutsindela in Mbilwi, Sibasa on Thursday.

Police say 35 years old Thinamano Mulaudzi first strangled and killed his neighbour, then stole his firearm and vehicle in Lwamondo, outside Thohoyandou. Mulaudzi used the firearm to kill Manavhela and Ramutsindela.

Death threats

Thinamano Mulaudzi moved out of a house that he shared with Naledzani Manavhela at Mbilwi in Sibasa a month ago. Manavhela’s family say he then started sending her death threats.

Fearing for her life, Manavhela’s ex-husband, Thifhelimbilu Ramutsindela, who was also the father of her 2 eldest children, moved in with her a week ago.

Mulaudzi arrived on Thursday night and jumped over the wall to gain entry into Manavhela’s home. He shot at Ramutsindela and wounded him. After Ramutsindela’s escape, Mulaudzi caught up with him in the street and shot him dead. He returned to the house and shot dead Manavhela in the kitchen.

Manavhela’s sister, Azwidowi Manavhela says they are sad about her death and concerned about the welfare of her 3 children.

“The deceased was the breadwinner; we don’t know how to continue now. The shooter even took my sister’s phone and transferred all of her money before he killed himself. We don’t know who will not take care of her son who has a disability, she was the only one who knew how to take care of him and feed him.” she says.

Suspicious looking

Meanwhile, some residents in Mbilwi say they saw a man who looked suspicious before the shooting, but they underestimated it.

“We heard a bullet, 2 bullets inside the house that we saw the gentleman open the gate, running away. After that, he fell down there, and when we checked that old man we saw he was dead. We never had things like this since I’m born, it’s the first time. It is not safe, we can’t feel safe. If people can come and jump the fence, I don’t feel safe.” recounts a resident

Police spokesperson, Motlafela Mojapelo says Mulaudzi allegedly strangled and killed his neighbour, Samuel Shavhani (80) at Lwamondo village. He then stole Shavhani’s firearm and vehicle and headed to Manavhela’s home, about 25km away in Mbilwi in Sibasa.

Mojapelo adds that Mulaudzi went on the run for a day after killing the 3. He says Mulaudzi’s body was found on Friday.

“The police are investigating 3 cases of murder, house robbery and inquest following 2 incidents in which the suspect, who is now deceased, killed his 80-year old neighbour at Lwamondo village in Vuwani. He took his firearm and motor vehicle and proceeded to Thohoyandou where he shot and killed a woman and her partner at point blank. The suspect was found dead with bullet wounds in the bushes.” Mojapelo explains.

Manavhela’s family says she was in an abusive relationship with Mulaudzi for the past 3 years.