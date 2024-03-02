Two accused in Limpopo education official’s murder denied bail

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two accused in the murder of the Department of Education Circuit Manager in Limpopo have been denied bail by the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court.

Mologadi Mehlape and her aunt Mahlodi Mathole, who stand accused in the murder case of her father, Dr. Johannes Mehlape, appeared before court on Friday.

Dr Mehlape was shot and killed at his residence in Zone 1 in Mankweng outside Polokwane in December last year. The other three co-accused in the matter have abandoned their bail application. The case has been postponed to the 11th of April for further investigations.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba explains, “The court has denied bail to both applicants as they failed to demonstrate exceptional circumstances justifying their release. In a related development, Tshepho Ranoto Hlologelo Mogotlane and Sello Molongoane, who are accomplices in the same case, have abandoned their bail applications.

“The matter was postponed to April 11th 2024 for further investigation. The suspects are currently facing the charge of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of [an] unlicensed firearm.”