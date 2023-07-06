The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) in Limpopo has questioned the Department of Health on its intention to remove R414 million expenditure on the annual financial statement.

The Department’s MEC Phophi Ramathuba together with senior officials are appearing before SCOPA on the financial audit outcomes.

SCOPA acting chairperson Simon Mathe says it is not clear how the R414 million was utilised.

“And the R414 million is not clear what kind of advertisement are talking about where and how there is a letter of intention of removal of expenditure of about R400 million on the financial annual statement without following the proper prescribe processes,” says Mathe.