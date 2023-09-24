Lesotho Prime Minister Sam Matekane has called for more support to the least developed countries from the United Nations (UN) as they embark on sustainable developmental agenda programs.

The Kingdom of Lesotho will be hosting an International Water and Hydrogen Expo.

Matekane says in the midst of the climate change crisis, there is a silver lining that may enable the country to turn around the fortunes of its people.

“In Lesotho we have water, sunlight and wind to generate export to the neighbouring countries.”

Matekane further reiterates the need for UN to play a more visible lead in its capacity to maintain global peace.

Lesotho is currently part of the SADC Peace Mission deployed in Mozambique.

As the Mountain Kingdom continues to fight its battle to lift itself from the least developed countries, its identity and culture remain the source of motivation, even in trying economic times.

