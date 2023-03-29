Leigh Matthews’s father, Rob, says it’s emotionally draining that his daughter’s murderer is trying, by all means, to get out of prison.

Convicted killer, Donovan Moodley, is appearing before the parole board at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre.

In 2004, Moodley abducted Leigh Matthews from Bond University in Sandton.

He then demanded ransom from her family and after receiving R50 000, he shot her three times.

In 2005, he pleaded guilty to murder, kidnapping and extortion.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for kidnapping, and 10 years for extortion.

Matthews says, “We thought that when judgment was made in 2005 we would get on with our healing. We were told at that stage that he would not be entitled to parole until 2023. So here were are, seven years earlier before what we anticipated. That’s hugely emotionally disruptive.”

The video below is the full interview with Rob Matthews: