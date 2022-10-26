The Presidency has reacted to US warnings of a possible terror attack in the Sandton area, north of Johannesburg, by saying threats to the country are assessed on a continuous basis and acted upon to ensure the safety of all citizens.

The US Embassy issued a terror alert on Wednesday warning there may be an attack in the Sandton area this weekend.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says, “The South African government has noted the terror alert issued by the US Embassy on its website. This is part of the US government’s standard communication to its citizens. It is the responsibility of the South African security forces to ensure that all people within our country feel safe. Law enforcement agencies continue to monitor for any threats to our citizens, our nation and our sovereignty.”

Magwenya adds that “Should the need arise; the South African government will be the first to inform the public about any imminent threat.”

‘Sanction against four ISIS and ISIS-Mozambique facilitators’

The US Government’s warning follows a decision in March by the US Treasury to sanction four ISIS and ISIS-Mozambique financial facilitators in the country.

The US Embassy statement in Pretoria says they have no additional information regarding the timing, method, or target of the potential attack on October 29th, this coming Saturday.

