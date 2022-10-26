The South African State Security Agency is following up on a warning by the US Embassy in SA of a potential terrorist attack in Sandton this coming weekend.

The Embassy has advised its staff to avoid crowded places and public gatherings in the greater Sandton area.

The Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says the government has not received any evidence, but law enforcement agencies are investigating the matter.

US Embassy in South Africa issues an alert on a ‘Possible Terrorist Attack’ on Tuesday:

“The U.S. government has received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on 29 October 2022. There is no further information regarding the timing, method, or target of the potential attack. The U.S. Embassy has advised staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg during the weekend of 29-30 October 2022.”