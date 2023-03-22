Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has announced a series of celebrations to mark the centenary of the establishment of Langa township.

Plans include the restoration of historical monuments, precinct improvements and public participation in new heroes’ memorials.

Official celebrations will commence on the first of next month and continue until September.

Hill-Lewis says a week-long cultural event is also being planned for the last week of September.

“Langa is 100 years-old. Tt was born in a very painful time in South Africa’s history as a result of something called the Urban Native Land Act in 1923 exactly a hundred years ago but it has grown up to this vibrant, passionate very rich community in Cape Town that has produced some of South Africa’s cultural heroes Brenda Fassie and current Proteas Captain Themba Bavuma,” Hill-Lewis says.

Western Cape’s oldest township Langa gears up to celebrate its centennial:

