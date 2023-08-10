Land claimants in Botlokwa outside Polokwane, Limpopo accuse the Land Reform and Rural Development Department of wrongfully allocating their farms to an undeserving claimant. The Mpopothi Communal Property Association put in a claim in 1996 as part of government ‘s land restitution process.

The association alleges that over twenty of their farms were wrongfully allocated to the Machabaphala Communal Property Association. Three years ago, the High Court in Polokwane ruled that the farms are to be returned to their rightful owners.

60-year-old Johannes Manthata can only wish to set foot on his ancestral land. His family was dispossessed of the land during the apartheid era. Following a long battle to regain the land, Manthata and over 20 other families claimed the land in 1996. The claim was approved in 2014.

The Mpopothi claimants were however surprised when the department allocated the farms to the Machabaphala CPA.

“We have been trying to get our land back since 1996. When we approach the government, they keep telling us they don’t have money. We have been engaging with various individuals at the department who have been sending us from pillar to post without actually helping. Last time we met with them they said they are no longer dealing with land claims. That is our biggest outcry. We want our farms back,” says Manthata.

The affected families, Dikgale, Serepa, Rasekgala, gathered to discuss alternatives to recover their land. This after their efforts to engage Land Reform authorities did not succeed. The claimants are concerned as some of the beneficiaries have already passed on.

“We used to live at Mpopothi. This is our family land where our parents used to stay back in the day. Our biggest outcry is that these farms should be allocated back to us as the rightful owners so that we can utilize them as our parents used to reside here,” says James Ngube, land claimant.

“We have been trying so hard to get our land back, but our efforts have been in vain, as there is no progress. Most of the claimants have since past before we can even see the fruits of our labour. Since 2014 to date, we have not achieved anything and since I’m the oldest claimant left, I’m afraid that if I die, they will not give them the land back,” says Solomon Masoga, land claimant.

Meanwhile, Land Reform authorities have refuted allegations that the land was allocated to the wrong beneficiaries.

“Allegations that the land claim commission has restored claimed land to wrong people are untrue. The claimed land has been restored to the right people which is Machabaphala community. It is also not true that the land has been restored to an individual. If you check with the deeds office you will notice that the land is been registered as Machabaphala CPA,” says Avhashoni Magada of Limpopo Land Reform department.

The affected families plan to take legal action against the department if the matter is not resolved.