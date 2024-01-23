Inmates achieve 93.2% matric pass rate

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Inmates who wrote matric in 2023 at correctional centres across South Africa achieved a 93.2% pass rate. The announcement was made by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola at the Durban Correctional Centre (DCS).

187 inmate candidates wrote the National Senior Certificate exams last year.

“Our pass rate in the Department of Correctional Services (DSC) for full time learners is an impressive 93.2%. A total of 137 out of 147 full time candidates passed their 2023 National Senior Certificate exams. We also have part time registered learners in DCS. When looking at their performance with the full-time learners, we’re observing an 84 % rate where 157 learners out of 187 passed. Furthermore, 100 of these learners achieved bachelor passes,” says Lamola.

He says inmates who acquire skills while serving their sentences deserve to be employed.

“Today some of our communities boasts of plumbers, bricklayers, hair stylists, beautification specialists, bakers, and farmers, to mention but a few as a result of skills that were transferred to inmates during their term of incarceration. We have equally offered employers resourceful, gainful, and adaptable employees who are contributing towards the growth of various companies across the country. All that we are appealing for is for employers not to overlook our skilled parolees but rather give them equal opportunities and pay them fairly for their labour.”