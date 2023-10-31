Matric exams off to a good start: Education Department

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Department of Basic Education says the 2023 Matric final examinations got off to a good start yesterday. More than 700 000 learners sat for their first exam, English paper one, across the country.

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says they’re still waiting for the final report on how the exam went in all the provinces but so far, there have not been any incidents reported.

“Things went well, based on the initial calls that we made to provinces to check the activities of the day. We await the written reports that will come later on this afternoon but so far so good.”

He says, “After the 2020 incident of a leaked question paper in 2021, we were able to secure all the papers; in 2022, we did the same. But we are not complacent, we have gone on to put more measures to make sure that this time around it also doesn’t happen. We believe that what we have done will help us, and we pray that things go according to plan.

