Ladysmith floods death toll increases to 23

The death toll in the Christmas Eve flash floods in Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 23. KwaZulu-Natal Police Spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the body of an adult male was retrieved from Klipriver on New Year’s Day.

Some of the victims were killed in their sleep, after the banks of the Bellspruit River collapsed causing the water to overflow onto the N11, washing away vehicles.

Bridges and other critical infrastructure were also damaged.

The Msimanga family is the most affected as they lost nine family members.

A mother who lost two children in the floods speaks:

Netshiunda says all the people who were missing in Ladysmith have been found.

“The KwaZulu-Natal provincial police emergency services units have returned to their respective bases following the completion of the search mission in Ladysmith. A body of an adult male was recovered in the Klipriver on Monday afternoon, taking the total number of the recovered bodies to 23.”