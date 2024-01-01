Two bodies recovered from submerged vehicle in KZN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

KwaZulu-Natal police say two bodies have been recovered from a vehicle swept away by floodwaters in the Henley area of Pietermaritzburg Sunday afternoon.

A video circulating on social media shows the vehicle being swept away by the flooded river as someone throws a rope at it after the car was swept off a flooded low-water bridge.

“A search team comprising members of the South African National Defence Force and community members located the vehicle at Henley Dam at around 5am on Monday. The bodies of a 39-year-old woman and a six-year-old boy were recovered inside the vehicle. The search continues for a 36-year-old man who was a third occupant in the same vehicle,” says KwaZulu-Natal Police Spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance Department says a 7-year-old boy drowned when a brief but intense storm hit Mandeni on the North Coast.

The department says disaster management teams are assessing the damage to homes and infrastructure caused by the rain.