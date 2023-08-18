The lack of resources is a possible reason for the persistently high crime rate. That’s according to the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) after Police Minister Bheki Cele released the latest crime statistics today.

The murder rate for April until June 30th this year has dropped by just under 200 or 3%, compared to the same time last year.

WATCH: Release of Crime Stats for Quarter 1 of 2023/2024. https://t.co/XmW8P1uGfa — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 18, 2023

More than 6 200 people were murdered during this time, but last year’s quarter stood at over 6400.

Popcru’s Richard Mamabolo says the police cannot be blamed, as they face a serious lack of resources.

“These unabated patterns are but a reflection of the deep-rooted capacity challenges faced by our police officers across different communities, wherein despite being aware of the crime conditions, (the police are) limited by the availability of resources to make any real interventions.”

Police Minister, Bheki Cele presents crime statistics: