The eThekwini municipality in KwaZulu Natal says the hospitality sector has shown steady recovery during these Easter holidays compared to the previous three years.

The sector was severely affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closure of several beaches due to high E.coli levels last year also crippled many hospitality establishments.

eThekwini Municipal Manager, Musa Mbhele, says, “We have seen a steady increase in the hotel occupancy rate. We are now seating at 65 compared to 63% last year. In the precinct like uMhlanga, we are already seeing between 75 and 90% occupancy in the hotels.”

Mbhele says the opening of the beaches has played a huge role in all of this.

“This is really going to give us much needs step ladder. This has come as a result of hard work that we have done in ensuring that most of our beaches are opened.”

