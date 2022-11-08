Disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal are on high alert following the weather warning from the South African Weather Service.

The alert indicates that disruptive rainfall which might lead to localised floods can be expected in large parts of the province.

Inclement weather conditions continue to face large parts of our province. We have received a weather warning from the South African Weather Service which indicates that disruptive rainfall can be expected in large parts of the province today. — KZNCOGTA (@kzncogta) November 8, 2022

Residents are urged to exercise utmost caution and pay attention to this weather warning. A spokesperson for the provincial department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Senzelwe Mzila says, “Disaster management teams will be monitoring areas that a prone to weather incidents. The MEC has also called upon communities to also ensure that they utilize routes that are safe. We urge people not to cross unsafe rivers and streams,” says Mzila.

Teaching and learning suspended

Meanwhile, in Free State, the Department of Education has temporarily suspended teaching and learning at two schools in Bloemfontein due to inaccessible roads following heavy rains.

About 2 000 learners from Caleb Motshabi Primary and Sedibeng sa Thuto are not able to access the schools as roads are waterlogged.

Education spokesperson Howard Ndaba says the department assessed the situation and determined that it would be dangerous to attempt to access the schools.

“We have taken a decision as the department to temporarily suspend schooling and then assess weather patterns from tomorrow. We are then advising parents not to send their children to school because our assessment today suggest that it has become dangerous to access the schools.”

April floods

Earlier this year, heavy rains caused wreaked havoc across the province, destroying, roads, homes, and other infrastructure and claiming hundreds of lives in its wake, with thousands of others displaced.

Aerial view of damage caused by floods, 13 April 2022: