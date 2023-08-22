A councillor in Ward 7 in the Mkhambathini Local Municipality in the Umgungundlovu District in KwaZulu-Natal says he is living in fear after he survived an attack at the weekend.

40-year-old Mziwendoda Shandu claims that he was sitting in his car after attending a traditional event in Mbumbulu when his car was sprayed with bullets.

“I went to the car to respond to calls and take a jersey. I sat in the car for about 20 minutes, the jersey was at the back seat. Just when I was taking the jersey, I heard some gun shots. When I looked around, I realised that people were shooting at my car. I then took a cover by lying down. I then decided to escape to a nearby bush. The shooting continued even when I was in the bush. I waited until people dispersed and police arrived. Then I was able to get out of the bush.”

Probe

KwaZulu-Natal Police Spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says police are currently only investigating a case of malicious damage to property.

“Police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property following an incident in which a motor vehicle was damaged in the uMbumbulu area over the weekend. It was reported that a group of people were at a private function inside a house when they suddenly heard gunshot sounds coming from outside the house. After the noise had died down and upon inspection, it was discovered that a vehicle which belongs to one of the people who were in the house was riddled with bullet holes. The motive of that particular action and suspects are unknown at this stage.”

Calls for end to attacks on politicians

Political analyst, Professor Bheki Mngomezulu is calling on police to thoroughly investigate attacks on politicians to end speculation on the motive for these attacks.

“They know that if ever a politician is killed during this time, then the assumption will be that a person was killed for political reasons, and then we have inter-party and intra-party squabbles that resurface during this time. So, if we don’t know for sure… why these politicians are being killed or attacked there will be a speculation. And normally a speculation will always take precedent over the facts. So it is of critical importance that those in the security cluster up their game and they investigate those cases (so) that we can deal with the facts, as opposed to dealing with speculations. Because if we don’t deal with these issues now, come 2024, the situation will be out of control.”

In the related video below from last year, a call for political parties to help end political killings in KwaZulu-Natal: