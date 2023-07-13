The CRL Rights Commission has recommended that the KwaSizabantu Christian Mission in northern KwaZulu-Natal apologize to the complainants and former members for the hurt that could have been caused as a result of the practices of the church.

The commission released its report into allegations of rape, sexual assault, abuse and fraud, made by congregants after a three-year-long inquiry. It found that criminal matters such as rape, amongst others, did take place at the mission

The Kwasizabantu Christian Mission was thrust into the spotlight in 2020 following an expose by the media. Following numerous allegations and complaints – the CRL launched an inquiry to uncover the truth. The mission was accused of flouting laws over the years, including abusing its congregants and practicing unBiblical teachings.

There were allegations of rape and abuse of children at the mission’s school.

Commission Chairperson, Professor David Mosoma, says they found that beatings as a form of punishment took place at the mission.

“The commission found further that indeed beatings as a form of punishment took place into the mission before the abolishment of corporal punishment in schools. However, it was stopped when the laws abolishing corporal punishment came into effect,” says Mosoma.

The cultural practice of virginity inspections were also carried out, but were eventually stopped.

Regarding rape, molestation, and money laundering allegations, Mosoma says the complainants should approach the police and other relevant state organs.

“The alleged criminal matter such as rape, assault, corruption, murder, and money laundering (must) be reported to SAPS, that the mission should work together with social development to develop and implement programs on child protection matters including awareness of child abuse, neglect, and exploitation as soon as possible to mitigate abuse of children.”

The commission recommends that the mission apologise to the complainants and former members for the hurt that they could have caused because of the practices.

Mosoma says they are willing to play a mediation role.

“The mission is to apologise to the complainants and or former members which they could have caused as a result of the practices but most of all reconciliation between the mission and former members who have been hurt by the past practices of the mission be facilitated for peace and unity. The commission is willing and open to facilitating such reconciliation in order to promote and develop peace, friendship, humanity, tolerance, national unity, among and within cultural and religious linguistic communities.”

The commission’s Deputy Chairperson, Dr Sylvia Pheto, says the actions of the mission resulted in many broken families.

“Anyone who was charged by the mission was expelled by the mission. Members who stated in the mission were not allowed to communicate or interact with that member of the family. So, to them they felt that it was breaking for good families and many children who are roaming around may be the consequence of such families that were broken during that time.”

Commissioner and advocate Andre Botha says it is important to note that most of the allegations were made in the past when the church was under the leadership of an individual.

He says the commission is satisfied the institution has changed.

“What we have found is that centralisation has been dissipated. They’ve got a larger committee that is in charge of it, controlled by individuals and I think we must take into consideration what we see when it comes to the institution. Whatever happens in the past and recommendations have been made that of the criminal acts they need to be reported to the police. What we see now is an institution that cares about its members and is trying to be more open with its members,” says Botha.