CRL threatens to take firm stand amid 28 initiate deaths

The Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities Commission has threatened to take appropriate steps to end the death of initiates in the Eastern Cape.

So far since the start of the initiation season in the province, 28 initiates have died. Three of them were shot in Ngqamakhwe and Gqeberha.

The commission says it has passed a talking stage of describing the problem but is more determine in finding a lasting solution to this scourge.

Chairperson of CRL, Professor David Mosoma, has called for longer sentences for those responsible for shooting initiates.

Mosoma added that the deaths show the lack of empathy on the part of the leaders for the humanity of the initiates.