Kwaito star Thokozani Ndlovu, popularly known as Lvovo Derrango, has suffered a minor stroke.

According to a statement from his label Derrango records, Ndlovu suffered the stroke during his performance at Ndwedwe in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

He is reportedly in hospital and is said to be responding well to treatment.

The family has asked for privacy during this time.

The news comes just a day after the death of another kwaito artist Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo who also suffered a minor stroke after a performance at Indwedwe a week ago.

Lvovo’s record label, Derrango Records Entertainment sent out a media statement requesting the public and the media to respect his privacy during this difficult time.

“We kindly ask that you keep him in your prayers and we are confident that he will come out of this difficult situation even stronger.” says the spokesperson.

Credit: Kamogelo nosizwe