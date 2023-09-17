Electricity Minister, Kgosietsho Ramokgopa has announced that Sunday’s return of unit 4 at Kusile power station will shave off one stage of load shedding.

Ramokgopa says between September and November the country can expect up to 32 000 megawatts to be added to the grid with the return of various units at Kusile.

Briefing the media on the energy action plan, Ramokgopa says following the two weeks of intense levels of loadshedding, reaching up to stage six, there is now light at the end of the tunnel.

“So, remember now, you have unit 4 running. By the end of October, you’ll have unit 1 and 3 running. So, the accumulation of these two units is 3 400MW. The story doesn’t end there, then there’s a unit missing. I told you there was unit 1, 2, and 3 that had failed. So, I must account for unit 2. The team had said they’ll give us unit 2 by the 24th of December. They have come back to us to say they can give us unit two by the 30th of November.“

