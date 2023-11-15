Kohli’s century, Shami wickets take India to Cricket World Cup final

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A record-breaking century from Virat Kohli and a crucial seven-wicket haul from Mohammed Shami delivered India into the final of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

India beat New Zealand by 70 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the first semi-final.

India won the toss and chose to bat, and not one of the Indian top order shirked their batting responsibilities. Led by the captain, Rohit Sharma, India frustrated the New Zealand bowlers.

Sharma hit 47 off 29 balls before he was undone by a slower Tim Southee delivery. Southee would take three wickets for 100 runs.

Shubman Gill finished unbeaten on 80 off 66 balls, he left the field injured at one point but returned in the final over to continue to play.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer put on a mammoth 163 runs for the third wicket, with both scoring centuries. Kohli made history when he broke Sachin Tendulkur’s record for the most centuries in ODI.

Kohli scored century number 50 in a knock of 117 runs off 113 balls. Shreyas also scored a century, contributing 105 runs off just 70 balls. India scored an impressive 397 for the loss of four wickets, making sure that New Zealand would have their work cut out.

New Zealand’s run chase was initially undone by the bowling of Mohammed Shami. Shami took care of the Kiwi openers, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, with wicketkeeper KL Rahul taking the catches.

New Zealand captain, Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell set about getting the black caps’ innings back on track. The pair survived a few reviews and put on 181 runs off 149 balls for the third wicket.

There was a third fifty in four World Cup games for Williamson and a second century of this World Cup for Mitchell. New Zealand were giving India cause to be concerned, until Shami struck again, and took the wicket of Williamson, going for 69 off 73 balls.

It was Shami’s fiftieth World Cup wicket and what a wicket it was. In the same over, Shami also had a new batter, Tom Latham out for a duck, leg before wicket. And just like that, the semi-final had swung back in the favour of India.

Mitchell and Glenn Phillips rallied to put on 75 for the fifth wicket as New Zealand fought back again but as the Kiwis became increasingly desperate, they went for big shots, only to find Ravindra Jadeja in the deep, who took two catches in two overs, to keep New Zealand at bay.

In a fitting end to New Zealand’s tenacity, Mitchell eventually fell for 134 off 119 balls, to the bowling of Shami, with Jadeja taking the catch. Shami picked up seven wickets for 57 to underline his status as India’s most valuable bowler.

India beat New Zealand by 70 runs to march into the final of the World Cup.