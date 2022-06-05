Rafael Nadal beat Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday to win a men’s record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title, including a record 14 French Open titles.

The Spanish fifth seed beat the Norwegian 6-3 6-3 6-0 in two hours and 17 minutes.

Nadal, seeded fifth, cruised through the opening set and bagged 11 games in a row after being broken early in the second. He converted his second championship point with a backhand winner down the line to stay on track for the calendar Grand Slam after also winning this year’s Australian Open.

The King of Clay, has now won all the French Open finals he has played in. With the victory, Nadal will move up to number three on the new world rankings that will be released on Monday.

The 36-year-old Spaniard, who has lost only three times at Roland Garros since his debut in 2005, now has two more majors to his name than Swiss Roger Federer and world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

List of Nadals Grand Slam titles:

Australian Open:2022,2009,

Wimbledon: 2010,2008,

French Open: 2022,2020,2019,2018,2017,2014,2013,2012,2011,2010,2008,2007,2006,2005

US Open:2019, 2017,2013,2010,