The IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says the killing of councillors in KwaZulu-Natal is creating political instability and hampering the delivery of basic services in the province.

This follows the murder of the IFP councillor, Innocent Mkhwanazi in Mtubatuba in Northern KwaZulu-Natal yesterday. Mkhwanazi and three other people were ambushed on the R618 on their way to St Lucia.

Hlengwa says this is unacceptable.

“As the party, we remain concerned that the continued killing of councillors and political office-bearers generally may create an environment that is toxic and not conducive for political activity especially ahead of the 2024 elections. Whilst details at this point in time remain sketchy, we are relying on the police for a speedy effective and efficient investigation to lead to a successful prosecution. Whether the matter is political or not it makes it difficult at this point not to speculate that the matter may be political.”