Kenyan police have fired teargas at anti-tax hike protests in Nairobi. It is a third day of protests against high cost of living in the East African country.

Police are also monitoring other parts of Kenya where demonstrations are held.

About 300 people have been arrested including several senior opposition leaders.

The demonstrations which started on Wednesday were called by the opposition.

A number of churches and civil rights groups have called for an end to the protests, urging President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga to resolve their differences through dialogue.

Several foreign embassies have also expressed similar sentiments appealing all parties to go to the negotiating table.