Kaizer Chiefs suspends Khune, strips him of captaincy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune has been suspended from the club’s activities and stripped of the captaincy. This follows disciplinary processes that were conducted last week after allegations that he reported for training while under the influence of alcohol.

The long-serving servant at Chiefs is in the twilight of his career and donned the first team kit for the first time in 2004. He’s made over 350 appearances between the poles. Although he hasn’t been getting a lot of game time lately, he remained the captain of Chiefs.

He has played five matches and conceded six goals so far this season. Part of the statement released by Chiefs on Thursday says Khune should be temporarily separated from the team until certain conditions have been fulfilled.

Chiefs also expects the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper to attend and actively participate in certain programmes for his personal growth and development.