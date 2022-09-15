Kaizer Chiefs coach, Arthur Zwane, is optimistic the club will turn the corner soon and has urged fans to have patience as the club tries to fight its way up the DSTV Premiership table.

Coach says Chiefs must start climbing up the ladder

Chiefs find themselves in unfamiliar territory in 14th place on the log after seven matches having lost three, won two and drawn two.

Goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune says since the team has bought new players it’s only a matter of time before results come their way.

It’s been seven years since Chiefs won a major trophy and with each season the fans’ patience has been wearing thin. The changing and chopping of coaches hasn’t helped.

The appointment of Zwane as coach gave fans hope that he might turn the fortunes of the club around. It might still be too early after just seven matches into the new season. But after three league matches without a win, it’s not looking good with reports that Zwane’s job might be on the line.

However, Zwane isn’t worried by those reports and says as the technical team they have management’s support.

Chiefs have signed a number of new players and released others during the transfer window. But both Zwane and goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune, believe everything will fall into place as soon as players start to gel.

Meanwhile, Chiefs have urged the multitudes of their fans who are known for filling venues wherever they play, to buy season tickets.

Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung junior says season tickets which are the norm in some European leagues will give fans more value for their money, fans can purchase their season tickets at Chiefs’ ticketing partners, ticket master.