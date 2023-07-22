AmaZulu traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says in some cases the justice system is failing victims of gender-based violence.

Buthelezi’s message was read on his behalf at a men’s walk against gender-based violence and femicide in uMlazi, south of Durban.

The walk was led by AmaZulu King MisuZulu kaZwelithini and Minister for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Doctor Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

In his message read by Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, Prince Buthelezi says some women do not even report sexual offences.

“Statistics tells us that only one in nine women are raped and report to the police, the fact is that reporting sexual offences has decreased over time, but as a result of decreasing trust in justice system that is ineffective in prosecuting the perpetrators. Victims who pursue justice system face long road with their trauma for the justice system is painfully slow,” says Buthelezi.