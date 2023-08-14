The United Nations has described as “very worrying” a decision by Niger’s military junta to charge the deposed and democratically elected President with high treason. The junta announced at the weekend that President Mohamed Bazoum, who along with his family remains in detention, would be prosecuted for undermining the internal and external security of Niger.

The US State Department says it was extremely dismayed by the junta’s decision.

The United States called the decision to charge President Bazoum completely unwarranted and unjustified and warned that it would not contribute to a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said the move was an affront to democracy and the rule of law.

The UN Secretary General’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric called the decision very worrying, reiterating concern about the deposed President’s health and well-being and again called for his unconditional release and reinstatement as head of state.