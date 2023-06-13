South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan has congratulated Bafana Bafana’s Percy Tau on winning the Caf Champions League trophy with Al Ahly at the weekend.

The Mpumalanga-born player is the first South African to win two Caf Champions League silverware.

Tau won his first CAF silverware with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016. Jordaan says he is impressed with Tau’s performance.

“I was delighted with Percy Tau’s performance. In the first match, he was buzzing and what a goal he scored in the first match in the Cairo International Stadium…and his performance yesterday. So you have seen Percy Tau that has performed on the international stage.”

Jordaan says Bafana Bafana must beat 2022 Fifa World Cup semi-finalists Morocco to improve their ranking for the next FIFA World Cup in 2026.

“In the 2026 World Cup, there will be nine teams from Africa. In other words, the team that ranked from number one to number nine will be the top-ranked team in each group, therefore we must make spot one so that we can be at the top, we can only get there by winning.”