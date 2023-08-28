Former Democratic Alliance mayor, Dr Mpho Phalatse has resigned as a PR councillor in the City of Joburg council.

Phalatse became the first female Executive Mayor of Joburg after the 2021 local elections under the multi-party coalition of the DA, ActionSA, FF Plus, IFP and Patriotic Alliance.

She was ousted as mayor through a motion of no confidence in January this year.

