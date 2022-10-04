Johannesburg Rand Water will implement Stage 2 water restrictions on three pump stations.

Joburg Water says several areas in the city will be affected by low pressure, due to Rand Water experiencing low levels at many of their reservoirs and towers.

The bulk water utility says over the last two weeks, water consumption increased significantly, resulting in a decline in the overall reservoir storage capacity from 52% to 38%.

#JoburgUpdates Johannesburg Water implements Rand Water’s stage-2 water restrictions ^K pic.twitter.com/qA8MyGoBfs — Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) October 4, 2022

These restrictions are to ensure that the storage capacity is restored to 60%.

Tshwane and Ekurhuleni are also affected.

Joburg Water Spokesperson Puleng Mopeli says, “Rand Water will implement Stage 2 water restriction on their Eikenhof, Zwartkopjes and Palmiet pump stations, which supply the following Johannesburg Water infrastructure reservoirs. And towers Johannesburg Water urges customers to remain active partners in reducing the amount of water used in the City of Johannesburg as we work together in making our city a better place to live in. This will significantly assist in the recovery of the affected reservoirs and towers.”