Policemen are seen as a demonstrator reacts during a protest against president Alassane Ouattara's decision to stand for a third term, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara’s government has reached out to his main opponents and religious leaders to intervene and ease tensions following his decision to bid for a third term in next month’s election.

Ouattara made his appeal to religious leaders during a tour of the east of the country on Friday. A source in Ouattara’s office told Reuters that informal discussions have been held with political leaders.

The world’s top cocoa-producing nation has seen a spate of violent protests, with a least 10 killed and over a hundred wounded in clashes between protesters and police since Ouattara announced his bid in August. The election is seen as the greatest test yet for stability since a brief civil war killed about 3 000 people following a disputed election in 2010 won by Ouattara.